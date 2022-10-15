Commanders QB Carson Wentz to see doctor with hand, shoulder injuries

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to see a doctor sometime soon as he is dealing with hand and shoulder injuries coming out of the Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears.

Wentz struggled in the Thursday night win over the Bears, completing 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards, but did play a key role on Washington’s only touchdown drive. Wentz’s block on Bears All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith set the Commanders up for a Brian Robinson Jr. touchdown run on the next play.

“We’ll see,” Rivera said when asked about Wentz’s health. “I know he’s gonna see the doctor pretty soon, and then I’ll get my report from everybody as to what’s going on with him and what’s going on with anybody else that came out the game a little bumped up or nicked up.”

Wentz was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday with what was determined to be a biceps tendon strain on his throwing arm. During the game, Wentz’s hand appeared to hit a helmet during Thursday’s game, and he appeared in noticeable discomfort for the remainder of the contest.

The good news for Wentz is Washington has a few days thanks to playing on Thursday night. The Commanders host the Packers in Week 7 from FedEx Field.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire