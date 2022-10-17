1

Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with fractured finger

Tyler Greenawalt
·1 min read

The Washington Commanders could be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for some time.

Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears that could force him to miss 4-6 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Commanders could also put Wentz on injured reserve to open up a roster spot. He's reportedly getting a second opinion on the injury in Los Angeles.

Backup Taylor Heinicke is poised to take over as the starting quarterback while Wentz is out.

This story will be updated.

Carson Wentz will miss some time with a finger injury. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Carson Wentz will miss some time with a finger injury. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Recommended Stories