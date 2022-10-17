Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with fractured finger

The Washington Commanders could be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for some time.

Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears that could force him to miss 4-6 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Commanders could also put Wentz on injured reserve to open up a roster spot. He's reportedly getting a second opinion on the injury in Los Angeles.

Backup Taylor Heinicke is poised to take over as the starting quarterback while Wentz is out.

