Commanders QB Carson Wentz could miss Week 10 matchup vs. Eagles with broken finger

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and Injured Reserve is a consideration, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Carson Wentz is in jeopardy of missing the Commanders’ Week 10 matchup in Philadelphia against the Eagles after breaking his ring finger against the Bears on Thursday night.

Wentz fractured a finger on his throwing hand and is in Los Angeles to a specialist, but Ian Rapoport reports that it’ll be a four to six-week determination.

Washington hosts the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23.

If Wentz can’t play, Taylor Heinicke is expected to replace him.

In six games, Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards with ten touchdown passes — tied for fifth in the NFL — and six interceptions, third most in the league.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire