Commanders QB Brissett questionable for Week 17 vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jacoby Brissett might not start against the 49ers this week after all.

The veteran quarterback was added to the Washington Commanders' injury report on Friday with hamstring tightness. Brissett is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Game status for Week 17:

-- CB Kendall Fuller, CB Benjamin St-Juste, S Percy Butler, C Tyler Larsen and LT Charles Leno Jr. are out

-- RT Andrew Wylie (elbow) and QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) are questionable pic.twitter.com/95BBxgKE1n — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 29, 2023

The 31-year-old quarterback officially was given the starting job on Wednesday when head coach Ron Rivera announced that Sam Howell would be benched. But if Brissett can't play on Sunday, Howell would be elevated back into the starting role. Jake Fromm, currently on the practice squad, is the only other quarterback in the Commanders' building and would be elevated to the active roster if Brissett is out.

Howell started the first 15 games of the season for Washington, posting 3,624 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns (19 passing, five rushing) and an NFL-leading 17 interceptions.

Brissett relieved the struggling Howell in each of the Commanders' last two games, sparking the offense before ultimately falling short in longshot comeback bids. The Commanders trailed the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets by 20 points, and Brissett got each game within one score before losing by eight and two points, respectively.

The 4-11 Commanders will host the 11-4 49ers in Landover, Md., this Sunday at 10 a.m. PT. Coverage begins on NBC Sports Bay Area with "49ers Pregame Live" at 9 a.m. PT and concludes with "49ers Postgame Live" at 1 p.m. PT.

