Commanders will put Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Reaves on IR

The Commanders will be down a couple of defensive backs for the coming weeks after they suffered injuries in last Thursday's loss to the Bears.

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday that safeties Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves will both be placed on injured reserve. Rivera said the team will make other roster moves to fill in for their absences.

Forrest injured his shoulder against Chicago. He started all five of the Commanders' games this season and has 29 tackles.

Reaves is dealing with a knee injury. He has not played on defense, but is core special teams player and was named a first-team All-Pro in that role last season. Reaves had six tackles covering kicks in the first five weeks.