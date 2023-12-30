Commanders put Charles Leno, Tyler Larsen on IR

The Commanders ended the season for a pair of their starting offensive linemen on Saturday.

Left tackle Charles Leno and center Tyler Larsen have both been placed on injured reserve. Leno was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers with a calf injury while Larsen is dealing with a knee injury.

Safety Percy Butler has also played his final snap of the season. He'll join Leno and Larsen on injured reserve due to a wrist injury.

The Commanders filled the open roster spots by signing long snapper Tucker Addington, tackle Alex Akingbulu, and quarterback Jake Fromm off of their practice squad. They also elevated safety Sean Chandler and cornerback Nick Whiteside II to complete this weekend's roster tweaks.