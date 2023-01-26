Commanders pursue Anthony Lynn interview for OC position

How urgent is it that the Commanders hire an offensive coordinator?

Well, perhaps, not as urgent as we have thought.

The Commanders have now requested permission to interview another candidate, Anthony Lynn. The Commanders are said to be willing to wait until after the 49ers’ NFC Championship game this week against the Eagles before interviewing the 49ers running backs coach.

The Washington Commanders requested to interview 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn for their OC vacancy, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 25, 2023

Lynn’s official title includes “Assistant Head Coach,” which we have learned can mean a number of things in today’s NFL. Some AHCs are actually assistant head coaches, with duties in oversight and supervision. There are also AHCs who are strictly position coaches but are provided another title, protecting the team by preventing these coaches from easily jumping ship for what amount to lateral moves.

Lynn would provide head-coaching experience (Chargers 2017-2020) as well as experience as an NFL offensive coordinator (Bills 2016) and Lions (2021).

Most of Lynn’s NFL coaching experience has been with the running backs, and Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew both conveyed at their season-ending press conference they want to be a run-oriented offense.

Lynn coached the running backs for the Jaguars (2003-04), Cowboys (2005-06), Browns (2007-08), Jets (2009-12). The following year the Jets added the title “assistant head coach’ to his running backs coach (2013-14).

The Bills hired Lynn to coach running backs and, you guessed it, “assistant head coach in 2015, and he was elevated to the offensive coordinator (and running backs coach) the following season.

After a successful first season, Lynn’s last two as Chargers head coach did not go well. He was heavily criticized for his team’s lack of preparation and in-game situations.

Lynn, age 54, last played in the league in 1999. The former Texas Tech running back played for the Broncos, 49ers and Broncos again. Primarily a special teams member, Lynn did have 28 carries for 177 yards.

