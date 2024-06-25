Commanders president Jason Wright was a finalist to be Packers CEO and team president

Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright almost landed a new job. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Wright was a finalist for the Green Bay Packers president and CEO position.

The move would’ve represented a step up for Wright as the Packers are the NFL’s only publicly-owned, nonprofit organization, meaning he would’ve essentially operated as owner.

The Packers hired Ed Policy, who had been with the organization since 2012. Policy first served as Green Bay’s vice president and general counsel before he was promoted to COO in 2018.

Wright, 41, joined Washington in 2020, becoming the NFL’s first Black team president. His time in Washington has been full of ups and downs. Wright led Washington’s rebranding to the Commanders in 2022, which didn’t go well with a large portion of the fan base.

There have been other mishaps, such as the Sean Taylor Memorial. However, Wright entered an impossible situation working directly under former owner Dan Snyder. When Snyder sold the team to Josh Harris last summer, Harris retained Wright.

Mark Murphy, who played eight seasons for the Redskins from 1977-84, is retiring in 2025 as Green Bay’s president and CEO.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire