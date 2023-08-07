Commanders’ practices with Ravens could impact preseason QB plans

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has a delicate balance in front of him over the next few weeks. While every NFL coach must determine how much to play his starters, Rivera’s decision is complicated.

Washington’s presumed starting quarterback, Sam Howell, has thrown 19 career passes. He’s also playing in a new offense. He needs the work.

On the flip side, Howell is expected to start Week 1. How much do you play him over the course of the three preseason games? Howell’s situation is unique because of his inexperience, but the Commanders entire offense needs some work this preseason.

Washington’s offensive struggles in training camp have been documented. While some of those struggles are likely overblown due to the defense knowing what’s coming — and being one of the NFL’s best — there is some cause for concern.

The good news for the Commanders is the two joint practices they have with the Ravens next week. Washington and Baltimore will practice together on Aug. 15 and 16 at the Ravens’ complex before the teams meet for a preseason game at FedEx Field the following Monday.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Sunday those practices could determine the quarterback rotation for the final two preseason games.

“Well, I think what’s going to really impact it more than anything else will be just the thought of knowing we’ve got Baltimore, and we’ve got two days of practice with them,” Rivera said.

“I think that’s something that’s really going to play into our thought process as we get ready to make decisions on how much everybody’s going to play.”

Rivera was asked a follow-up question on if the practices would impact his decision on the quarterback position.

“I mean, those are all considerations right there, to be honest with you,” Rivera answered.

“Knowing that whenever we take Sam out or whenever we take that first group out, that’s when he’s coming out. But at the same time, we also want to be mindful of Jacoby [Brissett] and know how valuable he is to us as one of our quarterbacks. So, a lot of that, again, as I said, will hinge on what we see going forward, especially the two dates we’ll practice with Baltimore.”

There is some concern about Washington’s pass protection. The Commanders have new starters at four different positions after struggling last season. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy can scheme ways to help the pass protection, but he’s unlikely to show too much in the preseason.

From hearing Rivera speak, it sounds like if Howell plays, it will be with the starters, even if he needs more work. It’s a balance Rivera must be careful with over the next few weeks.

If Rivera sees positive progress in the two practices with the Ravens, how much should he play in the final two preseason games? Just like Rivera said, it depends on when he decides to pull the rest of the starters.

