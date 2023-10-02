Commanders postgame quotes after Week 4 overtime loss

Washington went to Philadelphia, and scored on the last play of regulation but later fell 34-31 in overtime to the Eagles.

Here are some post-game quotes.

“Oh my gosh! It was such a good football game. I loved the composure the resiliency of the football team. This is who the team is. To have this kind of character, to be able to put that drive together at the end (of regulation), was a fantastic job. Even though it is a loss, there are a lot of exciting things I think this team can build on moving forward.” Logan Paulsen

“I’m not big on moral victories, but our team should hold their head up and feel great about their performance, knowing they can go out there and compete with anybody.” Santana Moss

“There were moments they were playing outstanding football. Then you look at moments, and they seemed a little lost. You have to play a whole football game. We cannot sleep-walk through a football game.” Brian Mitchell

“That third quarter was where our Achilles Heel was at (today).” Santana Moss

“I believe this team can play…Then that third quarter…they slept through the third quarter.” Brian Mitchell

“First of all, it was a hell of a performance by Sam… (he) bounced back. He learned from last week. He grew. It was reflected in the way he played, in the way he led our offense. There are a lot of positive things we are going to take from that.” Ron Rivera on Sam Howell.

“I don’t believe in moral victories. We lost a game we felt we should have won.” Sam Howell

“That’s a Hell of a football team we played out there. But I think we have a Hell of a football team in this locker room.” Ron Rivera

“Yes, it’s a tough loss for us. Definitely a game we felt like we should have won, we were capable of winning. But I am proud of the guys how we fought until the end.” Sam Howell

“Our guys came and played their asses off. They deserve some credit. We are going to learn something from this.” Ron Rivera

“I think I did some good things out there. But at the end of the day, we didn’t win. It’s my job to win football games for this organization, and we didn’t do that today.” Sam Howell

“They (Eagles) picked on the young guy today (Emmanuel Forbes). I expect him to bounce back next week. Hopefully, he learns. Experience is a tough teacher. But that is the kind of stuff he needs. He needs to understand how important it is to do his job the way it is being coached.” Ron Rivera

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire