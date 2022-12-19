Commanders playoff odds drop with tough Giants loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- Some how, some way, the New York Giants have the Commanders' number. Washington dropped a very winnable game on Sunday Night Football and all of the sudden New York has the upper hand in the NFC Wild Card race.

Despite the analytics and emphasis on passing offense, football remains a relatively simple game. The team that controls the line of scrimmage usually wins the game, and the Giants did exactly that.

New York rushed for 128 yards including a dominant late drive by Saquon Barkley. That drive came after a crucial Taylor Heinicke fumble, his second of the game, well within the red zone. That cost Washington points. One final late push brought them to within inches of a touchdown and a chance to tie the game with hopes for a second overtime game vs. New York in three weeks.

The Commanders playoff quest is hardly over - three games remain and even at 7-6-1 they currently are the No. 7 seed - but this loss is a bad one. Especially with a surging Detroit Lions team lurking in the 8 spot at 7-7 along with the Seattle Seahawks.

Right now, that tie vs. the Giants earlier this month is what's keeping Washington in control of its destiny with a tough game upcoming at the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve this Saturday.

Washington tried for a magical comeback in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough. The magic started under two minutes and down eight points. Antonio Gibson got things started with an impressive 43-yard kick return.

From there Heincike connected on three straight passes to get Washington down to the 10-yard line. The drive stalled at the 10, and a killer penalty against Terry McLaurin cost the Commanders a chance from the 1-yard-line.

Stock Up

Big hat energy - Brian Robinson, Jr. again showed he's a tough runner and gets better as the game continues. The only problem? He only got 12 carries for those 89 yards.

Three's company - Terry McLaurin made six catches for 70 yards and in the process went over 1,000 yards for the season. That's three straight 1,000 yard seasons for McLaurin, Washington's best draft pick of the last decade.

ROTY - Jahan Dotson continued his impressive rookie season with four catches for 105 yards including an impressive third quarter TD catch and a wild over-the-shoulder deep bomb from Heinicke in the fourth quarter.

Stock Down