Commanders playoff odds drop with tough Giants loss
LANDOVER, Md. -- Some how, some way, the New York Giants have the Commanders' number. Washington dropped a very winnable game on Sunday Night Football and all of the sudden New York has the upper hand in the NFC Wild Card race.
Despite the analytics and emphasis on passing offense, football remains a relatively simple game. The team that controls the line of scrimmage usually wins the game, and the Giants did exactly that.
New York rushed for 128 yards including a dominant late drive by Saquon Barkley. That drive came after a crucial Taylor Heinicke fumble, his second of the game, well within the red zone. That cost Washington points. One final late push brought them to within inches of a touchdown and a chance to tie the game with hopes for a second overtime game vs. New York in three weeks.
The Commanders playoff quest is hardly over - three games remain and even at 7-6-1 they currently are the No. 7 seed - but this loss is a bad one. Especially with a surging Detroit Lions team lurking in the 8 spot at 7-7 along with the Seattle Seahawks.
Right now, that tie vs. the Giants earlier this month is what's keeping Washington in control of its destiny with a tough game upcoming at the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve this Saturday.
Washington tried for a magical comeback in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough. The magic started under two minutes and down eight points. Antonio Gibson got things started with an impressive 43-yard kick return.
From there Heincike connected on three straight passes to get Washington down to the 10-yard line. The drive stalled at the 10, and a killer penalty against Terry McLaurin cost the Commanders a chance from the 1-yard-line.
Stock Up
Big hat energy - Brian Robinson, Jr. again showed he's a tough runner and gets better as the game continues. The only problem? He only got 12 carries for those 89 yards.
Three's company - Terry McLaurin made six catches for 70 yards and in the process went over 1,000 yards for the season. That's three straight 1,000 yard seasons for McLaurin, Washington's best draft pick of the last decade.
ROTY - Jahan Dotson continued his impressive rookie season with four catches for 105 yards including an impressive third quarter TD catch and a wild over-the-shoulder deep bomb from Heinicke in the fourth quarter.
Stock Down
Kicking game - Too much weirdness with the Commanders special teams. Early in the game, head coach Ron Rivera eschewed an opportunity to kick a 52-yard field goal and instead decided to punt. From the Giants 34-yard line. Odd. After a return, they netted four yards. Then later in the game after a tough offensive pass interference nullified a successful two-point conversion, kicker Joey Slye missed a 43-yard extra point.
Two calls - The referees called McLaurin for a illegal formation from the 1-yard-line on 3rd and goal despite him clearly checking with the official to make sure he was in good position. The only response was a yellow flag. An absolute killer call that was hardly a slam dunk. Then on 4th-and-goal Heinicke looked to Curtis Samuel in the end zone with a Giants defender draped all over him. No call there, either.
Loose end - Rough outing for veteran tight end Logan Thomas. Tough penalty on a false start where he seemed confused about his pre-snap motion and a fourth quarter drop didn't help the Commanders. Heinicke hardly hit Thomas in the breadbasket on the play but it's a catch Thomas could have made at an opportune time. He finished with that one catch for six yards and couldn't even get out of bounds, resulting in a 10-second runoff on the final possession.
3rd down offense - With 10 minutes left to play the Commanders had converted one of seven third downs. That's abysmal.
Fumbling Heinicke - In the first half Washington's offense couldn't move the ball and Heinicke was a big part of it. The QB threw for only 40 yards in the first half and fumbled on a sack near the goal line that the Giants grabbed for their first score. Heinicke also had that crucial fumble late in the game as the Commanders were close to a go-ahead touchdown. He did hit a beautiful deep pass to Dotson but overall as a passer he was uneven. Uneven as a passer is one thing, but not with two fumbles. It wasn't good enough.
Broken line - The Giants D-Line dominated much of this game and made huge plays at pivotal moments. Particularly on the Heinicke fumbles. The loss of center Tyler Larsen looms large for this group with three games left.
Jon Bostic - The veteran linebacker got posterized by Saquon Barkley. Oof. Look up the highlight on social media. It won't be hard to find.