Some Commanders players wouldn’t give Eric Bieniemy ‘glowing endorsement’

Back in the summer, Washington head coach Ron Rivera opened some eyes when he mentioned some players were a little concerned about new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and his intensity.

“They have, and one of the biggest things is I had a number of guys come to me, and I said, ‘Hey, just go talk to him. I said, understand what he’s trying to get across to you,'” Rivera said in August about Washington players and Bieniemy.

“And I think as they go and they talk, and they listen to him, it’s been enlightening for a lot of these guys. I mean, it’s a whole different approach.”

Rivera was then asked if players were concerned.

“They just were a little concerned,” Rivera said. Rivera received plenty of criticism for these comments and later walked them back. Washington’s players received more criticism.

This was all before the Commanders even played a game with Bieniemy running the offense.

Now, 12 games in, the Commanders are 4-8 and just fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Bieniemy is in no danger of being fired, though, as his work with the offense has largely exceeded expectations, particularly with young quarterback Sam Howell.

However, at the conclusion of the season, owner Josh Harris is likely to blow things up. That means the Commanders will likely hire a new general manager and head coach. It’s expected to be an attractive place for candidates with new ownership in place.

Bieniemy has been bypassed over and over for head-coaching opportunities after spending the past five seasons as offensive coordinator with the Chiefs. He came to Washington so he would have complete ownership of the offense and hopefully increase his chances of landing a head coaching position.

Could he be a candidate in Washington?

Bieniemy will likely get an interview, but it doesn’t sound like many Commanders’ players would endorse him, according to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C.

Paulsen, who co-hosts the “Grant and Danny” show, is also a former Washington beat reporter.

“I continue to hear that if this is up to the players, if they are counseled in any way by this ownership group, there will not be glowing endorsements by and large for Eric Bieniemy, from the guys on offense,” Paulsen said via Audacy during Monday’s show. “That doesn’t mean I don’t think Bieniemy has done a pretty good job. I do. It doesn’t mean I don’t think Bieniemy has done an outstanding job developing Sam Howell. I do.”

More from Paulsen:

“I’m not sure his style works in today’s NFL as we think it might. I just continue to hear from people in and around the building that the players that are working under Bieniemy aren’t necessarily advocating for or standing on the table for him to become the guy.”

I agree with Paulsen on the work Bieniemy has done with Howell. Has he been perfect? Of course not. But Bieniemy has done some good work with Howell this season. Howell deserves credit, too.

If Washington is planning on blowing everything up, Bieniemy is unlikely to land the job anyway.

There was a previous report that stated that new ownership would take input from players. The most respected players on Washington’s roster are defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, cornerback Kendall Fuller, punter Tress Way and tight end Logan Thomas. Fuller is a pending free agent. It’s not that ownership would allow the players to hire the coach, but at least have a voice in the process.

This doesn’t sound good from Washington’s players. Remember, at the end of last season, several players criticized former offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Regardless, there will be changes.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire