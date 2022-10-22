Commanders players try to ignore the Daniel Snyder turmoil

The Daniel Snyder situation reached a boiling point of sorts this week, when one of the members of Club Oligarch broke ranks to say Snyder should be kicked out. The comments from Colts owner Jim Irsay and their aftermath were not lost on the locker room.

“I think that’s tough for us as players,” receiver Terry McLaurin said, via the Washington Post. “Obviously, with social media and everything that’s out there, you see what’s going on.”

McLaurin believes the players can still perform, despite the situation.

“It’s just a matter of how much you let that stuff seep in, how much you give credence to that,” McLaurin said. “None of us are dumb. We know what’s going on. But at the same time, how are you going to let it affect what’s going on on the field? I think as players, that’s what we can control.”

It’s still a distraction. That’s something coaches hate. Commanders coach Ron Rivera tries to pretend it doesn’t exist. What other option does he have?

“I try not to mention it,” Rivera said Wednesday, via the Post. “I talk about play on the field, what we’re trying to do — you know, try to relay the positive side of what’s happening for us on the field.”

If 2-3 is “positive,” so be it. They don’t have their starting quarterback for the next month or so, and they lucked their way out into not falling to 1-4 the last time they played, on a Thursday night in Chicago.

Regardless, 2-3 for a franchise with the worst owner in the league, and perhaps in all of sports, arguably should put Rivera in the mix for coach of the year. Snyder is dragging the franchise down. If he truly cared about the organization, the players, the coaches, and the fans, he’d sell the team.

Sometimes, it really is that simple. It would be different if the Commanders were in the mix for championships every year, if there was some sense he was being persecuted because other owners are obsessed with his success. If anything, some other owners could be inclined to keep him around because his incompetence makes the team he owns an easy mark.

And, yes, that’s a very real dynamic. The good owners prefer to have a few Mister Magoos in their midst. If every owner knew what he or she was doing, it would trickle down to the team. It would make the team harder to beat. When the owner is inept, the team’s performance usually reflects that.

Since Snyder bought the team in 1999, that trend has held — with periodic exceptions.

Ultimately, that could be one of the unspoken hurdles on the path to 24 votes to remove Snyder. As much as his peers may personally detest him, they surely love competing against Daniel Snyder.

Commanders players try to ignore the Daniel Snyder turmoil originally appeared on Pro Football Talk