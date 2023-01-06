The Cowboys won’t be facing a full-strength Commanders team when they try to get a win that keeps their hopes of a division title alive on Sunday.

Washington was elminated from playoff contention last weekend and they announced on Friday that they have ruled out a number of players for the regular season finale. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and running back Brian Robinson are at the top of that list.

Allen has been out of practice all week with a knee injury. Robinson has a knee injury and the Commanders placed Antonio Gibson on injured reserve earlier this week, so they’ll have Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson available to join quarterback Sam Howell in the backfield.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle); offensive linemen Saahdiq Charles (concussion), Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and Andrew Norwell (Hip); defensive lineman James Smith-Williams (concussion); safety Kam Curl (ankle); and linebackers Jamin Davis (knee) and Nate Gerry (illness) will also miss the game.

Commanders will play without Jonathan Allen, Brian Robinson on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk