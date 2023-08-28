Commanders place T Braeden Daniels on IR, cut 12 players

Commanders fourth-round pick Braeden Daniels will not be making his regular season debut this year.

The Commanders announced that they have placed the rookie tackle on injured reserve Monday. He will not be eligible to return during the regular season because he went on the list ahead of the cut to 53 players.

Daniels started 43 games at guard and tackle at the University of Utah.

The Commanders also announced 12 cuts from the roster. In addition to the previously reported moves involving linebacker Ferrod Gardner and wide receiver Marcus Kemp, the Commanders parted ways with wide receiver Zion Bowens, linebacker Milo Eifler, cornerback DaMarcus Fields, safety Joshua Kalu, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo, offensive lineman Aaron Montiero, running back Jaret Patterson, defensive end Joshua Pryor, and cornerback DJ Stirgus.