Commanders place Cody Barton, Saahdiq Charles on IR

The Washington Commanders will be without two starters for at least the next four weeks.

On Saturday, Washington placed linebacker Cody Barton (ankle) and left guard Saahdiq Charles (calf) on injured reserve. Both players can return this season but will miss a minimum of four games.

The Commanders made some corresponding moves, activating defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis from IR and elevating linebacker Jabril Cox and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields from the practice squads. Additionally, Washington signed fullback/tight end Alex Armah to the active roster.

We have placed LB Cody Barton and G Saahdiq Charles on the Reserve/Injured List and made multiple other roster moves ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 28, 2023

Barton had played every snap through Washington’s first six games until he was injured in the first quarter of the Week 7 loss to the Giants. The combination of David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson will step in for Barton. Barton had struggled in his first year with Washington but played his best game in the Week 6 win over Atlanta.

Charles is in the final year of his rookie contract and continues to struggle with injuries. Washington is expected to start either rookie Ricky Stromberg or Chris Paul at left guard. If the Commanders bench center Nick Gates for Tyler Larsen, Gates could also be an option at left guard.

Washington hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire