The earliest edge rusher Chase Young will play in the 2022 season is the Commanders’ Week Five matchup against the Titans.

Washington announced on Tuesday that Young, who is recovering from tearing his ACL midway through the 2021 season, has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. With a change in this year’s rules, Young is now ineligible to play for the first four games of the season instead of six.

Head coach Ron Rivera has maintained throughout the offseason and training camp that the Commanders wouldn’t rush Young back to action. He said at the end of July that he expected Young to miss some time in the regular season.

After winning defensive rookie of the year in 2020, Young had recorded just 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four QB hits, and two forced fumbles in nine games before his knee injury sidelined him for the rest of 2021.

Additionally, the Commanders have placed center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/PUP list, so he’ll also miss Washington’s first four games. Receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill have been released. And linebacker Nathan Gerry has been placed on injured reserve.

All teams have to reduce their rosters to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Commanders place Chase Young on reserve/PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk