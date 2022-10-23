Commanders place Carson Wentz on injured reserve

The Washington Commanders placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve Saturday. This is in line with what head coach Ron Rivera said earlier in the week when asked if Wentz would go on IR.

Rivera stated head trainer Al Bellamy wanted to see how the early stages of Wentz’s rehab from a fractured finger went to determine how much time he’d need to recover.

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback in Wentz’s absence, while rookie Sam Howell is now the backup. Earlier in the week, the Commanders signed quarterback Jake Fromm to the practice squad.

In six games this season, Wentz has completed 144 of 232 attempts [62%] with 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 84.1 and a QBR of 34.1. Wentz’s QBR would be the lowest of his seven-year NFL career if the season ended today.

Wentz’s stint on IR means he will miss his return to Philadelphia in Week 10. When Wentz faced the Eagles for the first time in Week 3, he was sacked nine times.

Washington faces the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire