Commanders place DE Bunmi Rotimi on injured reserve

The Washington Commanders made a roster move on Sunday, one day after a 24-14 preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Washington placed defensive end Bunmi Rotimi on injured reserve after he suffered a leg injury during Saturday’s game.

The injury is unfortunate for Rotimi, who was looking to make the roster as a reserve defensive end behind Chase Young and Montez Sweat. The 27-year-old Rotimi initially signed with the Commanders in July 2021 but was released as a part of Washington’s final cuts. The Commanders signed him to the practice squad the next day.

Rotimi spent much of last season on the practice squad before he was activated to the 53-man roster after Young’s knee injury. Rotimi played in nine games for Washington, starting one game. He recorded 10 tackles and one sack last season.

Rotimi played college football at Old Dominion and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent time with the Chicago Bears, the Arizona Hotshots of the now-defunct AAF and the New York Guardians of the XFL before landing with Washington last summer.

The Commanders have yet to announce a corresponding move and may not with Tuesday’s deadline to trim the roster to 80 players.

