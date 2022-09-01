Commanders place Brian Robinson Jr. on NFI list, sign LBs Jon Bostic, David Mayo

Commanders place Robinson Jr. on NFI list, sign Bostic, Mayo originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders placed rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the Non-Football Injury list on Thursday, just four days after he was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery.

Robinson Jr. will miss Washington's first four games of the season after being placed on NFI. He's eligible to return to the team by Week 5 when the Commanders host the Tennessee Titans.

"We know [Robinson has] got a bright future and the future doesn't have to be immediately now," head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday. "We want to make sure he's taken care of. We want to make sure he's in a very good place, both physically and mentally. ... So, until he's ready to roll, we have no intention of putting him out there.”

The Commanders also placed tight end Curtis Hodges on Injured Reserve, which will sideline him for the first four games as well. Rivera said Wednesday that the team believes Hodges should recover in four to five weeks, which is right around the time he'll be eligible to return.

With two roster spots open with Robinson Jr. and Hodges temporarily sidelined, the Commanders announced the signings of two linebackers: David Mayo and Jon Bostic.

Mayo, 29, was released on Wednesday after the Commanders claimed a pair of cornerbacks on the waiver wire. One day later, he's back. Mayo played in 16 games (four starts) for Washington in 2021 and even took some first-team reps during the beginning of training camp.

Bostic, 31, is a familiar face back in the fold, too. The veteran linebacker played in Washington from 2019-2021, but his season last fall was cut short following a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 4. Bostic signed with the Saints this offseason but was released Tuesday during final roster cuts.