Commanders place Antonio Gibson on IR

Commanders running back Antonio Gibson won’t be playing in the final week of the regular season.

The team announced that Gibson has been placed on injured reserve. He missed last Sunday’s loss to the Browns with foot and knee injuries.

Gibson started the first five games of the season, but was eventually knocked out of that role by rookie Brian Robinson. He still saw regular playing time, however, and finishes the year with 149 carries for 546 yards and three touchdowns to go with 46 catches for 553 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders signed running back Jaret Patterson off of the practice squad. He ran 68 times for 266 yards and two touchdowns last season and appeared in two games as a temporary elevation this season.

