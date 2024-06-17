Commanders P Tress Way perfectly describes why this team feels different

Washington Commanders punter Tress Way has seen a lot during his time with the franchise. Claimed off waivers by Washington in August 2014, Way has played for Jay Gruden, Bill Callahan, Ron Rivera and now Dan Quinn as head coaches.

He’s seen even more coordinators and position coaches during his time in Washington. Way has been outspoken this offseason about why he’s pumped up for this new regime led by owner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters and Quinn.

After the Commanders concluded the offseason last week, Way spoke to reporters and explained why this team feels different than in past years.

“Just like every other June 12th, we are playing each other,” Way said in response to how this team was different on June 12th than in previous years.

“But I think the mental side of this team’s June 12th versus any other team I’ve ever been a part of, everything is so on purpose.”

That’s a good answer from Way. He acknowledges that it’s June 12th, they haven’t played a game yet, and nothing truly matters. However, he did note the difference without throwing any of his past coaches under the bus.

Punter love!!!! We chatted with Tress Way today. The dude is just the absolute best. Talking jersey numbers and why he's fired up for this year's team! pic.twitter.com/rhVbjozHT9 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 12, 2024

There are many differences between this year’s team and previous ones. And that starts with ownership. If you’ve followed Washington long enough, you’d understand why. The Commanders now have a professional owner who hired quality professionals to run the organization the way it hasn’t been done since 1999.

No one understands this better than Way or franchise legend Ryan Kerrigan. Way has been with the organization for 11 seasons now, while Kerrigan has been in Washington since 2011, except for the 2021 season.

Way still hasn’t decided on a new number, and he continues to wear the temporary No. 10 jersey. He gave up the No. 5 jersey he has worn since 2014 to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire