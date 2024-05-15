Commanders P Tress Way doesn’t have a new number yet

Just before the Washington Commanders opened rookie minicamp last Friday, punter Tress Way released a video revealing he had given his No. 5 jersey to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

It was an emotional decision for the Pro Bowl punter and Washington’s longest-tenured player. On Saturday, Daniels expressed gratitude by opening his press conference by thanking Way.

While last weekend was just for the rookie, the entire team reported back to Ashburn this weekend for the opening of Offseason Training Activities (OTAs). That meant Way would need a number.

He had a new number — sort of.

Way jogged onto the field sporting the No. 10 jersey, which second-year wide receiver Kazmeir Allen currently occupies. Way has yet to decide on a permanent number, so the No. 10 was a temporary decision.

Tress Way was wearing number 10 during today's practice. But, that is not his final decision on the new number he will wear this season. He has not decided. Whatever he picks, I'm sure fans will buy that new Tress Way jersey. Great to see him back out there today. pic.twitter.com/EGWk79cc0S — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 14, 2024

Viewing that video, Way looked like a quarterback in that jersey throwing passes.

Way joked about asking defensive end Clelin Ferrell for No. 99 due to all the Chase Young jerseys that will be at FedEx Field in the fall. We aren’t sure if he’s serious, but Way in 99 would be a cool look and would probably sell.

