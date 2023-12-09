Should the Commanders’ ownership have raised ticket prices?

The Commanders announced this week they are raising season ticket prices for the 2024 season.

But should they?

Yes, upgrades at FedEx Field did not come for free. In fact, the new ownership was said to have to pay about $40 million of the upgrades made to the stadium that some have voiced may be the NFL’s worst.

Washington’s home-field advantage has certainly decreased over the last decade as fans grew tired of losing under previous long-time owner Daniel Snyder.

But the NFL makes so much more money in television revenue these days that ticket sales are not as significant as they once were.

Secondly, Washington’s stadium turnout on game days is embarrassing to repeatedly find as many or perhaps sometimes even more fans cheering on the visiting team.

Those opposing fans are purchasing single-game tickets in such enormous numbers that last week, some Miami Dolphins players voiced they had never experienced so much support from fans when Miami was the visiting team.

Perhaps Mr. Josh Harris and his group are not as concerned after all that many Washington fans are still not coming out to support the Burgundy and Gold home team. As long as there are enough visiting fans in the stands, might Harris only be looking at the bottom line of money?

I realize it is a business, but aren’t there ways to actually raise the number of Commanders season ticket holders? Aren’t there ways to entice more Washington fans to purchase season tickets?

After all, if they are not purchasing season tickets, that means there are going to be more single-game tickets available for the visiting team’s fans.

How badly does the Harris ownership group actually want FedEx to be nearly full of Washington fans wearing burgundy and gold? Well, if they do, isn’t the best way to work toward that end through season tickets?

If there are fewer season ticket holders next year for the 2024 season, it will be understandable. The Commanders just lost their last two games, 45-10 and 45-15. How can the fans receive the news of this increase in season ticket purchases by an average of nearly 9 percent and be excited to make that purchase for next year?

If Mr. Harris wants fewer opposing teams fans in FedEx Field in 2024, shouldn’t he be figuring out how to get more Commanders fans to invest in season tickets?

The team is terrible right now, having lost 9 of their last 11 games! If you want tens of thousands more Commanders fans to be season ticket holders, why not offer them a break? Why not offer them a deal?

Why not offer Commanders season ticket holders a 20% reduction in parking and a card that season ticket holders can purchase all concessions for 20% less? While you’re at it, why not offer season tickets at a 20% discount?

Come on, why not offer Commanders fans something to which they can respond, “Now, that’s a good deal. I need to sign up and take advantage of that deal.”

Reward season ticket holders and you will increase your season ticket members, which will increase your parking revenue and your concessions and stadium store revenue.

Reward season ticket holders, or you will only have more visiting team’s fans in the stadium in 2024.

