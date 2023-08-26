Commanders owner Josh Harris to throw out first pitch at Nationals game next month

The Washington Commanders haven’t had the best relationships with some of the DMV’s other professional sports teams over the years. One of those relationships is with the MLB franchise, the Washington Nationals.

No one wanted to go into business with former owner Daniel Snyder.

However, under new owner Josh Harris, things are changing. Ticket sales have increased for the Commanders and the franchise has regained some corporate sponsorships.

Now, the Commanders and Nationals are planning an event next month. On Friday, the franchises announced, “Capital Crossover: Diamonds & Gridiron.”

The event will celebrate the fan bases of the two franchises, with a Nationals game against the MLB’s top team, the Atlanta Braves, on Sept. 21, and the Commanders’ game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Oct. 5. At the two games, there will be special appearances, crossovers and more.

For the Nationals game against the Braves next month, Harris will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“This partnership is all about celebrating our fans and the traditions that make D.C. sports so exciting,” Harris said via commanders.com. “The Nationals are a great D.C. success story. Not only did the Lerner Family help usher in a new era of baseball fandom across the region, they built a championship-caliber organization that brought World Series baseball back to our Nation’s Capital for the first time since 1933. It is an honor to throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park, and I am thrilled to work with Mark and the Nationals organization as we begin this new chapter for the Commanders and our fans across the DMV.”

The Capital Crossover is coming. Nats Park, FedEXField … see you soon: https://t.co/D4xwjztqh0 pic.twitter.com/o2vc5bHrKn — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 25, 2023

Next up on Harris’ to-do list are the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals, owned by Ted Leonsis.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire