Commanders owner Josh Harris on team’s facilities: ‘I’m not an F- guy’

When the NFLPA first released its report cards in 2023, the goal was to provide anonymous feedback from players on all 32 NFL teams. Some of the items graded in the report cards were team facilities, medical care, coaches, treatment of the player’s families and much more.

The Washington Commanders didn’t grade well in the first or second year of the report cards. Whether it was outdated team headquarters in Ashburn, Va., the locker rooms, or the training staff, the team failed.

In some good news, thanks to the new ownership group led by managing partner Josh Harris, Washington made a big jump there, scoring a “B” in that category.

Harris has pledged improvements to FedEx Field and the team’s facilities since taking over to the tune of over $75 million. The Commanders made multiple improvements to FedEx Field after taking over last July and are in the process of renovations now in Ashburn.

At the NFL’s Annual League Meeting this week, Harris spoke with JP Finlay of NBC Washington about the report cards and was asked specifically about some of the Commanders’ grades. Harris offered a terrific answer.

“I’m not an F- guy,” Harris said, referring to some of the F- grades the team received. “I didn’t even know you could get an F-. Obviously, we’ve jumped all over that; first of all, that report is based on interviews that occurred right around the ownership change. It’s clearly something we’re focused on. In fact, (GM) Adam (Peters) and (head coach) Dan (Quinn) had to leave the NFL meetings briefly to go have a discussion with the architects. We’re trying to make a lot of changes there quickly. The NFL player community is a small community; the NFL coaching community is a small community. We want to be a place that everyone says, ‘That’s a great place to be.’ And therefore, we need to upgrade that facility, and we are upgrading that facility.”

Harris continued to discuss the topic, noting that there is only so much that can be done before training camp, but they are working on every aspect to make it a player-friendly environment.

Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, who re-signed with the team last week, told the media about the changes underway at Commanders Park, even noting the team was getting new carpet in the locker room.

It’s a good time for the Commanders. There is excitement with a new owner, GM, and coach. Washington will soon have a new franchise quarterback as it’s expected to select one second overall in next month’s 2024 NFL draft.

