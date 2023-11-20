Commanders open Cody Barton's 21-day practice window

With a Thursday matchup coming against the Cowboys, the Commanders are getting one of their key defensive players back on the practice field.

Washington has opened the 21-day practice window for linebacker Cody Barton, designating him to return from injured reserve.

Barton has been on IR with an ankle injury.

Barton signed with the Commanders after spending his first four seasons with the Seahawks. In seven games this season, he's recorded 61 tackles with one tackle for loss and two QB hits. He’s also recorded a fumble recovery.