Commanders open 21-day practice window for LB Cody Barton

The Washington Commanders could be getting some help back for their struggling defense.

Washington announced it opened the 21-day practice window for starting linebacker Cody Barton. Barton signed a one-year deal last offseason and started the Commanders’ first seven games before he was injured in Week 7. Barton played every snap until his injury.

With the practice window open, Washington has 21 days to either reinstate Barton to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. When a team opens the practice window, they are often close to a return.

Barton, much like the rest of Washington’s defense, struggled. However, his best game of the season came in Week 6 against Atlanta, the week before he was injured. Pro Football Focus has given Barton a grade of 45.6 on the season.

The Commanders have primarily used veteran David Mayo in place of Barton. Washington will need to decide quickly on Barton if it wants him to play in Week 12 as the Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

