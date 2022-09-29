Commanders OL faces another tough test stopping Micah Parsons, Cowboys pass rush

Commanders face another test stopping Parsons, Cowboys rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- There were a handful of reasons the Washington Commanders ended up on the losing end of this past Sunday's game versus Philadelphia. The offense was ineffective in the first half, while the defense continued to be on the wrong side of explosive plays. So on and so forth.

Yet, perhaps the biggest cause for concern for the home side leaving FedEx Field on Sunday was the inability to protect its quarterback. The Eagles sacked Carson Wentz nine times in the contest, four of them coming in the first quarter and six before halftime. Philadelphia entered the break with a 24-0 lead, one that held up rather easily.

It's no secret that the Eagles have one of the best front fours in the NFL. The Commanders' offensive line, down multiple starters, was simply outmatched. It doesn't get any easier, either, as another tough matchup is coming for the group: Dallas, a defense that currently leads the NFL in sacks, is next on Washington's schedule.

"Oh yeah, absolutely," head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday when asked if he felt Washington's offensive line would be challenged this week in Dallas.

The Cowboys' pass rush is led by two standouts, Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. The former is a more traditional defensive end who has 51.5 career sacks and counting. Parsons, drafted as a linebacker last spring, does a little bit of everything for Dan Quinn's defense. But when he does rush the passer, there are few better across the league.

Parsons has a 25.8% pass rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus, the second-highest mark of any player who rushes the passer on greater than 50% of snaps. Per ESPN's analytics department, Parsons' pass-rush win rate is even higher at 36%.

"A five-tool pass rusher," Commanders left tackle Charles Leno said. "He can do it all. ... He lines up all over the field, so you just have to be ready. Just got to know where he's at. He's that type of player."

Story continues

"Tremendous athleticism," Rivera added. "He's a special, dynamic athlete."

Part of what makes Parsons so effective is his ability to line up all over the field. The second-year veteran played a more traditional linebacker role in college but was used a lot more as a pass rusher in his rookie season last fall with Lawrence sidelined.

The result? Thirteen sacks, a Pro Bowl nod and first-team All-Pro honors. Not too bad.

Parsons' versatility is a perfect fit for Quinn's defense, one that is known for running a ton of defensive stunts. Those stunts, which cause confusion for opposing offensive linemen, typically lead to many 1-on-1 opportunities for Dallas' star pass rushers. And when those do happen, those wearing a blue star on their helmets are the winners more times than not.

It's easier said than done, of course, but winning individual matchups has been a primary focus for the Commanders' offensive line when studying the Cowboys' pass rush this week.

"They primarily play a lot of solid. There's going to be a lot of 1-on-1 matchups, just like Philly had," tackle Sam Cosmi said. "We've got to win our 1-on-1 matchups. That's the biggest thing."

"At the end of the day, this is a game where got to beat your man across from you," Leno added. "We're going to be in situations like that and we're going to have to do a good job with that."

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Follow | Watch on YouTube

In Week 1 and the second half of Week 2, Wentz guided a Washington offense that managed to score

Washington also enters Sunday's game in Dallas down multiple offensive linemen. Starting center Chase Roullier is out for an extended period with a leg injury. Wes Schweitzer, who started at right guard to begin the year before shifting to center following Roullier's injury, is dealing with a concussion and has not practiced this week. Nick Martin, who signed with the team last week, will be the starting center if Schweitzer can't go.

The Commanders know a tough challenge lies ahead in slowing down the Dallas pass rush. That task is even harder with multiple starters along the offensive line unlikely to play. And, it's easy to be pessimistic about the unit's ability as a whole following last Sunday's performance against the Eagles.

Wentz, however, remains confident in his offensive line. The quarterback took responsibility for the nine sacks allowed this week, even if they were not all his fault. Both Wentz and his offensive lineman will need to be better this Sunday, though, if the Commanders hope to knock off Dallas.

"I've got nothing but confidence in our guys to protect and the things that we'll do to counteract that and different things," Wentz said. "But again, I'm very excited for the matchup. I know our guys are excited for it and they're a great defense, great front, and I'm confident we have a great front as well. We're gonna be ready for the challenge."