Which Commanders offseason moves will have the biggest impact when they face the Eagles?

Washington finished last season at 8-8-1 and just 1.5 games away from putting all four NFC East teams into the postseason.

The Commanders are making moves, and thanks to a looming ownership change, the jokes and punchlines could be disappearing as a former NFC powerhouse looks to regain its reputation and winning ways.

Ron Rivera’s team made several moves this offseason, and we’re looking at which actions will have the most significant impact when they face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daron Payne’s extension

With a new four-year, $90 million contract, Payne is now the NFL’s second-highest paid defensive tackle. The deal contains $59 million in guarantees.

Payne finished 12th last year among defensive tackles in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate.

His 64 combined tackles, 11.5 sacks, 20 QB hits and five pass defenses in 2022 were all career highs. With Jonathan Allen under contract through 2025, the Commanders might have the league’s best pair of defensive tackles for now.

Adding Jacoby Brissett

Coach Ron Rivera named Sam Howell the starting quarterback, but last year’s fifth-round pick has thrown less than 20 passes in his NFL career. His only start came in last year’s season finale where he threw for 169 yards with a touchdown and interception.

For insurance, Washington signed Jacoby Brissett, who ended up seventh in pass DVOA and 13th in pass DYAR last season with Cleveland.

Brissett has over 10,000 yards in 76 games with 48 starts.

Losing Cole Holcomb

After leading the team in tackles in 2021, Holcomb had 69 tackles before a foot injury ended his season after seven games. In four years as a starter, Holcomb collected 239 solo tackles, five forced fumbles and three interceptions for Washington.

Holcomb took his talents to Pittsburgh and that’s one less thing for the Eagles to worry about.

Dan Snyder selling the team

The Commanders got better after Snyder agreed to finally sell the team.

From 1974 to 1998, Washington won 58% of its game — and since then that percentage is at 43% per ESPN.com.

O-Line additions

Washington took an active approach to shore up its offensive line with key signings of center Nick Gates (three years, $16.5 million) and tackle Andrew Wylie (three years, $24 million).

Chase Young declining

The team declined Chase Young’s fifth-year option, turning down the chance to guarantee the pass rusher nearly $17.5 million in 2024. Young, as it stands, is set to now become a free agent next offseason and his usage rate will be something to monitor.

Commanders hire Eric Bieniemy as assistant head coach

An offense that operated with no clue now has one of the top innovators around running the system.

Bieniemy enters his 25th NFL season and first with Washington after serving as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator the past five seasons. Prior to being named the offensive coordinator, Bieniemy served as the Chiefs running backs coach from 2013-17.

In 2022, Bieniemy helped lead the Chiefs and their offense to their second Super Bowl win in four seasons and helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes earn his second MVP in five seasons. The Chiefs led the NFL in total yards per game (413.6), passing yards (5,062), scrimmage touchdowns (59) and total points per game (29.2).

In 2021, Bieniemy led the Kansas City Chiefs offense to top five finishes in multiple NFL categories including, third down conversion percentage (1st, 52.2), fourth down conversion percentage (T-1st, 66.7), first downs (1st, 419), yards per game (3rd, 396.8), yards after catch (1st; 2,494), offensive touchdowns (5th, 53) and points per game (4th, 28.2) en route to the team’s sixth-straight AFC West title.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire