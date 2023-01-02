Commanders officially eliminated from playoff contention

Bryan Manning
The Washington Commanders were officially eliminated from NFC playoff contention when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 Sunday afternoon.

Everything broke well for Washington last week, when the Lions and Seahawks lost, allowing the Commanders to remain in the No. 7 playoff spot. The Packers, who were 4-8 one month ago, did win and entered into a three-way tie with Seattle and Detroit to improve to 7-8, a half game behind Washington for the final NFC playoff spot.

Unfortunately for Washington, Kirk Cousins couldn’t come through [insert joke here] and the Packers dominated the Vikings, ending any possible chance at a playoff berth.

Detroit, Green Bay and Seattle all won Sunday, while the Commanders lost to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Washington had maintained either the No. 6 or No. 7 spot in the NFC playoffs for over a month, dating back to November. The Commanders haven’t won a game since Nov. 27, going 0-3-1 in that span.

Sunday’s result means another disappointing Washington season comes to end.

