Commanders officially announce the signings of 12 undrafted free agents

The 2023 NFL draft is over, and most NFL teams are putting the finishing touches on their undrafted free agent class.

The Washington Commanders drafted seven players in the draft. On Saturday afternoon, the Commanders quickly went to work adding priority free agents. One of the first to sign with Washington was former Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

Who else did the Commanders? In total, Washington signed 12 undrafted free agents and invited several more to compete at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Here are Washington’s 12 undrafted free agents.

UCLA WR Kazmeir Allen

UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kazmeir Allen (19) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hawaii WR Zion Bowens

Zion Bowens #6 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is taken down by Caden McDonald #54 of the San Diego State Aztecs. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Ole Miss G/T Mason Brooks

Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offensive lineman Mason Brooks (77) during warmups prior to their game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Fordham QB Tim DeMorat

Fordham Rams quarterback Tim DeMorat (17) looks to throw against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State S Xavier Henderson

Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson (3) celebrates a tackle against Michigan running back Blake Corum (2).

Bowie State DE Joshua Pryor

Bowie State DE Joshua Pryor is expected to sign a UDFA contract with the Washington Commanders, per source. @hbculegends @ktmoze pic.twitter.com/ShIAdg9WyS — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) April 29, 2023

Minnesota State WR Jalen Sample

Illinois S Kendall Smith

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kendall Smith (7) reacts after intercepting the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri Western State CB DJ Stirgus

Stanford WR Brycen Tremayne

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a pass for a touchdown against Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Kaleb Hayes (18) during the second half at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Saginaw Valley State CB Nick Whiteside

Saginaw Valley State’s Nick Whiteside wears a diamond N earing inside the Wayne State Fieldhouse during GLIAC football media day in Detroit on Monday, July 25, 2022.

