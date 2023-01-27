Commanders’ OC tracker: Check here for the latest news in the offensive coordinator search

The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner two days after the 2022 regular season ended after three seasons with the team.

The writing was on the wall for Turner after a Washington Post story late in the season featured at least 10 Washington players unhappy with the offense. Some players felt Turner would often overthink things and had issues with play-calling.

The criticism of Turner was fair. However, what’s also important to note is that Washington started eight quarterbacks in Turner’s three years as offensive coordinator. It was certainly time for a change, but not everything was Turner’s fault.

Who replaces Turner?

Washington’s search will feature plenty of veteran coaches with an emphasis on running the football. Remember general manager Martin Mayhew’s odd comments after the season about wanting a run/pass ratio of two-to-one?

Here’s our offensive coordinator tracker, with news and/or notes on each confirmed or rumored candidate.

Pat Shurmur

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Shurmur interviewed with Washington on Jan. 17. The two-time former NFL head coach was the first known interview, and some consider him the favorite due to his longstanding connection to head coach Ron Rivera. Shurmur has been an offensive coordinator for four different teams and has had success working with some young quarterbacks and was once the assistant coach of the year.

Commanders QB coach Ken Zampese

Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Commanders interviewed quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese on Jan. 18. Some believe it’s a foregone conclusion that Rivera will promote Zampese. Zampese has been a coordinator once, and it didn’t go particularly well. In fairness to Zampese, he didn’t have a lot to work with. The longtime NFL QB coach would keep Turner’s system in place with some likely tweaks.

Falcons QB coach Charles London

This is a 2021 photo of Charles London of the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo)

Charles London was interviewed on Jan. 19. The current quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons, London has coached running backs in the past. The intrigue with London is that he comes from one of the NFL’s most successful running games with Atlanta, something Washington would love to emulate.

Dolphins RB coach/associate head coach Eric Studesville

Miami Dolphins associate head coach Eric Studesville. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders interviewed Eric Studesville on Jan. 23. There is some intrigue with Studesville. He is highly respected by players and coaches and often sticks around when the head coach is fired, speaking to the respect he has from the teams who employ him. Studesville’s strength is the running game; he has been a coordinator twice. His NFL coaching career began in 1997 with the Chicago Bears. Rivera’s coaching career began in 1997 with the Bears, so there is a connection.

Rams tight ends coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown

Running Backs Coach/Assistant Head Coach Thomas Brown and Jalen Ramsey #5. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Commanders interviewed Thomas Brown on Jan. 24. Brown is a fast riser in the coaching ranks, and he should land an offensive coordinator position sooner than later. The concern is he’s never called plays before. There’s also the fact that Rams head coach Sean McVay allowed his entire coaching staff to seek other opportunities while he has an offensive coordinator position open. It may be nothing, but it’s something worth noting.

Dolphins quarterbacks coach & passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell

Miami Dolphins quarterback coach Darrell Bevell speaks with Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19).

Darrell Bevell should’ve been one of the top names, but he said no thanks to the Commanders and the New York Jets. It’s not that Bevell isn’t interested in another position, but before taking his current job in Miami, he was stuck in a pair of dead-end jobs and ended up as the interim head coach. That’s not a situation he plans on entering again, with Rivera’s status up in the air after 2023.

49ers assistant head coach & running backs coach Anthony Lynn

Anthony Lynn of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders want to speak with Anthony Lynn, but with the 49ers playing in the NFC championship this week, that interview will need to wait — if Lynn is interested. Lynn is another intriguing name. The former NFL player was head coach of the Chargers for four seasons and has been an offensive coordinator twice. Would he be bringing some of Kyle Shanahan’s running game to Washington if he came? That’s likely the intrigue from Rivera.

Jim Caldwell

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Caldwell was one of the first rumored candidates but quietly told Rivera he wasn’t interested. The respected veteran coach said he is only interviewing for head-coaching opportunities. Considering Caldwell’s record in Detroit, he deserves another shot at being a head coach.

Greg Roman

Former offensive coordinator Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There has been no rumored interest in Greg Roman, but there should be. We laid out our case as to why Roman should be the No. 1 candidate considering what Washington wants to do on offense. Chris Cooley agreed. We aren’t sure if the Commanders reached out to Roman, and he declined, but neither side has been linked to the other at this time.

