Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy: ‘Yes, I am intense’

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy met with the media Tuesday after practice.

A topic of conversation was surely going to be about head coach Ron Rivera’s comments earlier on Tuesday.

Rivera was asked about players adapting to Bieniemy’s coaching style this summer, and Rivera praised his new offensive coordinator. When asked if players thought Bieniemy was too intense, Rivera responded: “They just were a little concerned.”

Probably not the headline Rivera thought he’d generate by simply answering a question.

When it was his turn to speak, Bieniemy, as always, was honest and forthright.

“First of all, one thing I am, I’m an open book, and I always invite players in, but also, too, as I’ve gone through this process, yes, I am intense, and I would be afraid too, to start, if I didn’t know it,” Bieniemy said when speaking on his intensity as a coach.

“But on top of that, one thing they do appreciate is this: I’m always going to be upfront, and I’m always going to be honest. Just like I stated when I first got here, we all got to get uncomfortable to get comfortable.”

That last statement is one Bieniemy has said more than once: You need to be uncomfortable to get comfortable. It’s true for any profession.

Bieniemy followed up by acknowledging there are expectations and demands he has for his players and that it’s not always going to be easy.

“It’s not going to be easy, and everybody ain’t going to like the process,” Bieniemy said.

“But when it’s all said and done with, my job is to make sure that we’re doing it the right way. There’s a way to do it. Do they understand that? Yes, because they’re seeing the results. Will everybody buy in? I believe so, but if not, it’s okay. Because you know what? My number one job is to help take these guys to another level and I can see it. When you think about where we started in the spring to where we are right now, we’re making a lot of strides.”

Don’t expect Bieniemy to tone it down because, in doing that, he’s not being true to who he is as a coach.

“I’ve been coaching since I retired from football,” Bieniemy said. “So, you got to understand this; with the group, I’m always going to remain the same. I’m always going to be loud, and I’m always going to be vocal. I’m always going to demand from our leaders.”

Washington hired Bieniemy, knowing he was tough. To expect that to change now would be foolish. The Commanders wanted and needed Bieniemy’s “tough-love” approach. Some players are clearly buying in. For instance, wide receiver Dyami Brown is having his best training camp yet.

Bieniemy has been loud at times this summer when the offense makes a mistake, but he’s seen the growth from the spring to now.

“When you think about where we started in the spring to where we are right now, we’re making a lot of strides,” Bieniemy said of the offense. “I’m proud of these guys. It’s been some, excuse my language, some good s–t to watch.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire