Commanders OC Bieniemy understands the need to adjust when things aren’t going well

Eric Bieniemy has learned preparation before a game does not always suffice.

As offensive coordinator he spends hours each week constructing a game plan, then teaching it and practicing with the offensive unit. However, three times already the game plan had to be heavily altered due to early deficits by the Commanders.

The Commanders found themselves down 21-3 to Denver in the second quarter of their Week 2 contest in Denver. They were also down 16-0 after three quarters against Buffalo in Week 3, and in Week 5, down 27-3 at the half against the Bears.

A great deal of coaching consequently becomes how quickly a coach can adjust during a game, sometimes even throwing out the game plan to address what urgently needs to be addressed.

“There’s a lot of things that go into a game plan you’re wanting to do. But at times, unfortunate things happen. And my job is to make sure that I’m giving us every opportunity to have a chance, said Bieniemy to the press Thursday.

Referring to the Bears first-half disaster, Bieniemy offered, “Now, we obviously didn’t get off to a great start. One thing I’m proud of, and I thought we could’ve played much better, but I’m proud of the way that we played the second half. We came out with the energy that I was expecting in the beginning. Now we just need to find a way to make sure that energy starts from play one. How are we going to get that done? I’m working that out.”

Part of culture construction for a coach is leading the team to respond to adversity with a mental toughness. Some coaches whine and complain when adversity comes; thus, their teams often follow them. But Bieniemy is not making excuses.

“Ideally, you don’t want to be sitting here at 2-3. But for whatever reason, we put ourselves in that situation. And it’s helping us to grow collectively. It’s helping us to grow individually, but the thing I’m loving about it is helping us to grow as an offensive unit together.”

Down 20-3, Bieniemy knew it was time to discard the game plan. So he then called 55 consecutive passing plays.

Sometimes leaders learn they must adjust on the spur of the moment, admitting their best plans were only plans at best.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire