Commanders take a not-so-subtle jab at Jim Irsay’s manic Monday

Last month, Colts owner Jim Irsay had plenty of things to say about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The Commanders didn’t like it; eventually, they accused Irsay of violating the NFL’s Constitution & Bylaws by making public comments critical of Snyder.

Now, in the aftermath of a crazy, upside-down Monday that included the firing of Frank Reich and the hiring of Jeff Saturday, the Colts are the subject of a statement issued by the Commanders.

“We would never judge an owner without having all the facts,” the Commanders said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “We stand for people of merit and experience and promote policies that provide equal opportunity for all.”

In other words, why did Irsay hire someone with no college or pro coaching experience to run one of the NFL’s 32 teams?

That said, Snyder is no stranger to making a mockery of the Rooney Rule. In 2009, he violated the spirit of the provision by interviewing at least one in-house candidate to replace Jim Zorn before Zorn was even fired — at a time when everyone knew Snyder would be hiring Mike Shanahan.

