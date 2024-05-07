Commanders not projected to receive any compensatory picks in 2025 for free-agent losses this offseason

The Washington Commanders signed over 20 outside free agents this offseason and watched some former starters leave via free agency.

However, Washington signed much more than it lost, meaning the Commanders would not receive any compensatory selections in the 2025 NFL draft, per Over the Cap.

That’s not a surprise and something general manager Adam Peters knew before free agency. The Commanders had so many holes it would need to be aggressive in free agency just to field a competitive roster in 2024.

While Washington didn’t land any compensatory picks for 2025, three of its signings helped other teams land them. The Commanders’ signings of center Tyler Biadasz and defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. give the Dallas Cowboys a pair of fifth-round selections.

Also, Washington’s signing of running back Austin Ekeler means the Los Angeles Chargers will receive a sixth-round pick.

The Commanders were busy in free agency but also added nine newcomers via the NFL draft and 11 more undrafted free agents. Washington will look like a completely different team in 2024, which should be encouraging news to the fans.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire