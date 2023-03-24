Commanders not ‘formally’ on the agenda for next week’s NFL owners meetings

Washington fans have waited months for a resolution on the team’s potential sale. When it was revealed on Nov. 2 that the Snyder family had hired Bank of America to explore potential transactions with the franchise, the March owner’s meetings were thought to be the deadline for a sale.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was among the first to report that other owners hoped to complete the Washington sale by the end of March.

“The other interesting part is the timeline,” Glazer said in November. “This is not going to be a long, drawn-out process. I’m told the hope is to have this done within the next six months and actually have it finalized by the NFL owner’s meetings next March.”

Here we are, days away, and it doesn’t appear Washington will be sold by next week’s NFL meetings.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the Commanders and their potential sale are not “formally on the agenda” for next week’s annual meetings.

This doesn’t mean that Snyder is keeping the team. Things have heated up recently regarding Washington’s sale, with Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris thought to be the frontrunner. Harris added billionaire Mitchell Rales to his bid earlier this month, and just this week, NBA legend and successful businessman Magic Johnson also joined the Harris bid.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire