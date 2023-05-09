Commanders not expected to receive any compensatory picks in 2024

The Washington Commanders received two compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Washington selected Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg with the third-round compensatory selection it received when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed guard Brandon Scherff last offseason.

The Commanders also received a sixth-round pick due to the Bills signing defensive tackle Tim Settle. However, Washington traded that selection on Day 3 of the draft to move up in the fifth round to select Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry.

As for 2024, it doesn’t look like the Commanders will be receiving any compensatory picks.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com recently previewed which teams would receive compensatory picks in 2024, and the San Francisco 49ers led the way with five selections.

The Commanders are one of 19 teams that aren’t expected to receive a compensatory selection next year.

Washington’s free-agent losses this offseason, quarterback Taylor Heinicke and Cole Holcomb, were offset by other signings, such as Jacoby Brissett, Andrew Wylie, Nick Gates and Cody Barton.

Zierlein explains the formula for determining compensatory selections.

Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 based on a league formula that takes into account a player’s average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation.

