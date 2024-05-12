Commanders have "no organizational comment" on Dan Quinn's T-shirt with portion of old logo

On Saturday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn made plenty of waves with only two feathers.

On Sunday, the Commanders said they have "no organizational comment" on the matter.

It's our understanding that Quinn wore the T-shirt on his own, without the team knowing he'd be doing it. Although it might have seemed like a trial balloon of sorts for the head coach to display a mashup of the current logo and the former logo, the Commanders aren't testing the waters for a potential revival of the abandoned name and logo, or for incorporation of aspects of the old logo into the new one.

Quinn undoubtedly will be asked about it the next time he meets with reporters.

The T-shirt is not officially licensed. The bots flooding social media with links to purchase the shirt are peddling something that infringes on the organization's trademarks. The fact that Quinn inadvertently aided and abetted infringement efforts creates a separate set of headaches for the team, which will need to mobilize its lawyers to cease-and-desist the purveyors of the T-shirt in order to protect the associated copyrights.

Even if the team didn't know Quinn was doing it, Quinn should have known after nearly four months with the Commanders that he was about to dance on a third rail, if the organization truly is adamant behind the scenes about breaking from the old name and logo. It's also possible that Quinn, who doesn't really have a reputation for rebellion, hasn't gotten the impression that the old name and logo is off limits.

Basically, he got the vibe it would be OK or he defied the impression he received or he failed to properly read the room.

If he didn't know before Saturday, he does now. If this one was indeed an accident (and apparently it was), the next one — if there is one — can't be described that way.