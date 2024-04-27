Commanders NFL Draft grades: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan 50th overall

The Commanders add their missing piece to the Dan Quinn defense with the addition of their potential nickel with Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil at the 50th overall selection.

Sainristil projects as a potential immediate starter as the Commanders third corner in nickel packages. He will join last year’s first-round pick, Emmanuel Forbes, in a young and juiced-up secondary that could make a quick turnaround from a shaky year last season.

Tough, explosive, instinctive, and physical, Sainristil was an anchor on the college national champion defense. Sainristil should be productive early and be a tempo sitter with big hits and confident toughness.

Grade: B+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire