Commanders NFL Draft grades: Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU

The Washington Commanders trotted out one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league every week last season. With the addition of new quarterback Jayden Daniels being drafted in the first round, the team made it a priority to improve the protection around their newfound signal caller. They took a step towards that improvement here with the selection of TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman.

Coleman does not quite project as an immediate starter and will instead be locked into camp battles for either the backup tackle spot or potentially even as a starting guard. With plenty of experience at either spot, Coleman should see the field eventually on this uneven offensive line.

Versatile, fundamentally sound, and possessing good athleticism and quickness, Coleman possesses plenty of traits of an ideal depth piece along the offensive line. Though Coleman has physical limitations that may keep him from being a long-term starter, it’s hard to find such pieces in the third round.

Grade: B-

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire