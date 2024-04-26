Commanders NFL Draft grade: Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton, DL, Illinois 36th overall

The Washington Commanders stick at the 36th overall selection and landed a serious first round talents with the pick of Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zahn ‘Johnny’ Newton.

Newton projects as a rotational piece on a stacked defensive interior with the likes of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, though could be lined up along the edge to maximize the defensive talent on early downs.

With an electric first step, fierce get-off, and a relentless motor to get to the quarterback, Newton could be an early impact player and wrack up the sacks quickly if used early and often.

Grade: A+

