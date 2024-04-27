Commanders NFL Draft grade: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State 53rd overall

The Washington Commanders add some youth and versatility to their tight end room with the selection of Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott with the 53rd overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Sinnott should add some depth to behind a 33-year-old Zach Ertz and can help produce as a tight end, slot receiver, or fullback for the Commanders as needed. Eventually, Sinnott should slot into the starting role but adds enough versatility early on.

Versatile, quick, and electric with the ball in his hands, Sinnott should find plenty of snaps in whatever capacity he is used in Washington early on. Expect Sinnott to find the end zone in multiple ways in his rookie season.

Grade: C+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire