Commanders named as one of the NFL’s 6 most improved offenses for 2024

What a difference a quarterback can make. That’s what the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are counting on in 2024.

The Bears and Commanders selected quarterbacks with first and second picks of the 2024 NFL draft, while the Falcons signed the NFL’s top free agent, Kirk Cousins. The Steelers added two quarterbacks, signing the released Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields. The Jets are counting on a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

Each of these five teams is banking heavily on the quarterback position being improved next season.

Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently named six offenses that he believes will be the most improved in the NFL next season. These five teams, along with the Los Angeles Chargers, were his choices.

Here’s what he said about Washington:

The Commanders’ offense also won’t look like anything it did the past few seasons under Eric Bieniemy and Scott Turner. Daniels gives them a dynamic running element along with his big downfield arm. Kingsbury will put him in position to succeed right away by spreading the field, using his former Cardinals blueprint with Kyler Murray. Ekeler, Ertz, McCaffrey, and Sinnott provide more than enough to upgrade short-area passing, as the team moved on from Curtis Samuel between perimeter wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Allegretti and Biadasz will contribute to better interior blocking. The running game also gets an extra boost with Daniels and Ekeler playing off Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington’s offense will be better in 2024. The Commanders had talent already on the roster, but the additions of Austin Ekeler, Luke McCaffrey, Ben Sinnott and Zach Ertz give Daniels plenty of weapons to go with McLaurin, Dotson and Robinson.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire