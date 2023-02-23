Commanders named one of 5 best fits for QB Derek Carr

The odds are pretty good that Derek Carr will end up with the New York Jets or somewhere in the NFC South. Carr has visited with the Jets and Saints, and the interest is strong in the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

The Jets and Carr’s former team would be the leaders in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes if he and the Packers determine a trade is best for both parties.

What about the Washington Commanders? Despite head coach Ron Rivera all but ruling out the pursuit of an expensive veteran quarterback, Washington is still linked to Carr.

Pro Football Focus recently named five fits for Carr’s next team. It was the usual suspects. The Jets, Panthers, Buccaneers, Saints — and Commanders.

Here’s PFF’s logic:

Washington is one of the most intriguing options for Carr this offseason due in large part to the recent addition of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The Andy Reid protégé is fresh off a Super Bowl victory and should bring an abundance of creativity to this underrated offense. Bieniemy is also very familiar with Carr and his game after seeing him twice a year in the AFC West. The Commanders started three quarterbacks this past season — Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell – but none were able to take full advantage of their supporting weapons. This offense struggled to produce, finishing near the bottom of the league in both points per game and EPA per play — ranking 24th and 25th, respectively. Luckily, Washington can part ways with Wentz for minimal cap costs, while Heinicke is scheduled to be a free agent. That makes for a simple enough transition to bring on Carr to lead the team, while Howell, the projected starter currently, develops as the backup. This offense is already flush with playmakers. A receiving corps consisting of Terry McLaurin (83.0 PFF receiving grade), Jahan Dotson (74.0) and Curtis Samuel (70.2) is perhaps one of the strongest groups in the NFC, if not the entire NFL. The depth of talent doesn’t stop there, as this running back room is similarly stacked, sporting a combination of Brian Robinson Jr. (82.5 PFF offensive grade), Antonio Gibson (76.3) and J.D. McKissic (54.2).

Washington is absolutely a good fit for Carr. Based on Rivera’s comments about pursuing a big-name passer, it doesn’t make much sense. Here’s where it does make sense: The Commanders wouldn’t have to trade for Carr. As a free agent, Washington can agree to a friendlier deal for cap purposes in order to fill other holes on the roster.

This all comes down to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. If Bieniemy sees Carr as a fit, the Commanders should at least investigate the possibility of adding Carr.

