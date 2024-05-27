Commanders named as a fit for former Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Washington Commanders recently signed veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd after the 2024 NFL draft. Washington used a third-round pick on Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey and also signed veteran Olamide Zaccheaus in March.

With Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and McCaffrey as the only guarantees of making the 53-man roster, competition will be intense for the final few receiver spots on Washington’s roster.

The Commanders also re-signed veteran Jamison Crowder to battle with Byrd, Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown, Mitchell Tinsley, Kazmeir Allen and others.

What if Washington added another veteran to push for a roster spot? And what if that veteran is a three-time Pro Bowler?

Bleacher Report recently named one move every NFL still needs to make this offseason. The move for the Commanders was signing wide receiver Michael Thomas Jr.

Surrounding Jayden Daniels with as much support as possible should be the Commander’s top priority. Right now, third-round pick Luke McCaffery is currently projected to be the offense’s starting slot receiver and McCaffery was a reach according to B/R’s scouting department, ranking 290th on the final big board.

While Thomas is well past his prime, it would be in Daniels’ and Washington’s best interest to add the veteran wideout and kick the tires on him to see what he has left in the tank.

In theory, this sounds good. Arguably, no wide receiver in NFL history had a better four-year start to his career than Thomas. Through his first four seasons, Thomas caught 470 passes for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns. That was with Drew Brees under center for the Saints. Thomas made three Pro Bowls, was a two-time first-team All-Pro, the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and led the NFL in receptions twice and in receiving yards once.

Then the injuries hit.

Thomas played in just seven games in 2020 and missed the entire 2021 season. He played in three games in 2022 and then ten games in 2023. Over the last four years, Thomas has 95 receptions, 1,057 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

While Thomas did play in 10 games last season, how exactly would he help the Commanders? How much does he have left? He’s 31 and hasn’t played a full season in five years. He’s dealt with leg injuries. And, most receivers who aren’t in the starting lineup must be able to contribute on special teams. That’s not Thomas.

We can see why Thomas would potentially be linked to the Commanders, but it doesn’t make sense. Washington will focus on developing McCaffrey as the No. 3 wide receiver, with Byrd, Crowder and Zaccheaus battling some of the younger players in camp for multiple roster spots.

