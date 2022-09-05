Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach

The Washington Redskins made it official Monday with franchise legend Ryan Kerrigan, naming him assistant defensive line coach ahead of the 2022 season.

Kerrigan signed a one-day contract with the Commanders in July so he could retire with the organization where he spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career. During his retirement press conference, Kerrigan expressed an interest in coaching.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Kerrigan would spend training camp and the preseason with the team to see if coaching was something he wanted to do.

Entering training camp, Sam Mills III was Washington’s defensive line coach. Former NFL player Jeff Zgonina was the assistant defensive line coach. Rivera dismissed Mills early in camp and named Zgonina the new defensive line coach. Kerrigan helped out with the young pass rushers throughout training camp, earning praise from several of his former teammates.

Now, Washington’s all-time franchise leader in sacks is officially a full-time NFL coach.

Ryan Kerrigan has been named assistant defensive line coach — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 5, 2022

“Ryan Kerrigan is one of the most accomplished players in this franchise’s history,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “Following his retirement, we had a great talk about his goals for life after playing. Ryan had an interest in coaching, and we were able to allow him to shadow our coaching staff this summer. He is an extremely hard worker with tremendous knowledge of the defensive line position group. I look forward to watching him develop as a coach and assist Coach Zgonina in the defensive line room.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire