Commanders make multiple roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s cut deadline

The Washington Commanders were busy on Tuesday making roster moves to trim the roster to 80 players ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Washington moved star defensive end Chase Young from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to the reserve/PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 NFL season.

Reserve center Tyler Larsen was also moved to the reserve/PUP list.

In addition to those moves, the Commanders released veteran offensive tackle Rashod Hill and wide receiver Kelvin Harmon.

Hill is a seven-year NFL veteran Washington signed last month amidst the injuries along the offensive line. He played in the first preseason game against the Panthers but did not play last week against the Chiefs.

Harmon was a sixth-round pick by Washington back in 2019. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, catching 30 passes for 365 yards. He missed the 2021 season with a knee injury. Washington released Harmon last offseason but was later re-signed to the practice squad.

The Commanders also placed recently signed linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire