Commanders move up in PFF’s Week 2 offensive line rankings

There were questions about the Washington Commanders’ offensive line heading into the 2022 season. Who would replace longtime Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff? Who would replace left guard Ereck Flowers? And how would center Chase Roullier perform in his first game back after breaking his leg last season?

Well, if Week 1 is any indication, the Commanders could end up having one of the NFL’s better offensive lines again in 2022. In the past two seasons, Washington finished the season ranked inside Pro Football Focus’ top 10 offensive lines.

Ahead of the 2022 season, PFF ranked the Commanders’ offensive line at No. 15. After Week 1, the Commanders made a big leap, entering Week 2 at No. 7.

Weakest Link: G Trai Turner

Upcoming Opponent: Detroit Lions Washington fielded one of the league’s best pass-blocking offensive lines last season, and three of the starters continued that through to the team’s first game this season against the Jaguars. Charles Leno Jr. and Andrew Norwell didn’t allow any pressure, while Samuel Cosmi gave up only one, albeit a decisive loss that turned into a sack. Trai Turner was once an elite guard but doesn’t have an overall PFF grade above 70.0 since 2017, playing for four different teams despite being in his 20s. Detroit’s defensive front is a work in progress, so Washington’s line should be in good shape again in Week 2.

PFF ranked Turner as the weakest link from Week 1. He was splitting time at right guard with Wes Schweitzer, but Schweitzer injured his hamstring and is questionable for Week 2.

The Commanders’ offensive line should have another strong week against the Lions in Week 2.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire